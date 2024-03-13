Video: Sara Bareilles Talks GIRLS5EVA Being 'Resurrected' on Netflix After Cancelation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Sara Bareilles sat down on Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss the "resurrection" of Girls5Eva.

The Tony-nominee said that she was not clued in to its cancelation on Peacock, thinking it was just "taking a while to get revved up for season three." However, once they were doing press for the second season, she was asked about how it felt to know the show was ending.

"I guess we did kind of get canceled and then we got resurrected on Netflix and now all three seasons are available on Netflix and I love making this show almost more than anything in the world. I just think it is so special."

Bareilles is joined by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell in the new season as their girl group hits the road on their comeback tour.

The "Brave" singer also discussed filming Waitress on Broadway for the recently-released stage film, her spontaneous engagement to Joe Tippett, and more.

Season three of Girls5Eva begins streaming tomorrow on Netflix. It will be joined by the first two seasons, which follow a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC