Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Barks created the role of Elsa for the London production.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

To mark the upcoming second anniversary of Disney’s Frozen The Musical in the West End, and the 10th anniversary of the film, Disney Theatrical Productions has released 'Dangerous to Dream' from Frozen the Musical, sung by Samantha Barks who created the role of Elsa for the London production.

 Check out the video below!

Dangerous to Dream is one of the twelve original songs which Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote for the stage adaptation of the much-loved multi-award-winning film. The track is released today by Walt Disney Records, and is available widely for free across all streaming platforms, and is accompanied by a music video filmed at London’s historic Carlton House.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the music and lyric writing powerhouse, not only behind Frozen and the mega hit Let It Go, but also WandaVision, and Coco. Robert Lopez was the first ever double EGOT winner in history.

With book by Jennifer Lee, the production is now booking until March 2024. In its opening year, it received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. 

Samantha Barks plays Elsa. For theatre, her work includes Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I’d Do Anything. For film, her credits include Tomorrow Morning, Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil’s Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

Michael Grandage directs Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Ashley Birchall and Mikayla Jade. The ensemble includes  Rhianne AlleyneJeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette ColemanLaura EmmittDavide Fienauri, Jemal FelixJordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt GillettDominic Adam GriffinJustin-Lee Jones, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife KennyJordan LiveseyJoshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Samantha Barks Performs Dangerous to Dream From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL

To mark the upcoming second anniversary of Disney’s Frozen The Musical in the West End, and the 10th anniversary of the film, Disney Theatrical Productions has released 'Dangerous to Dream' from Frozen the Musical, sung by Samantha Barks who created the role of Elsa for the London production. Check out the video here!

2
VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing I Cant Lose You From FROZEN Photo
VIDEO: McKeon and Barks Sing 'I Can't Lose You' From FROZEN

An all new video has been released of the stars of the West End production of Frozen, Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon, singing I Can’t Lose You.

3
Obioma Ugoala Talks Disneys FROZEN in the West End Photo
Obioma Ugoala Talks Disney's FROZEN in the West End

Actor Obioma Ugoala chats to BroadwayWorld about playing Kristoff in the West End production of Disney's Frozen

4
VIDEO: Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala Talk FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala Talk FROZEN THE MUSICAL

We chat to Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala about starring in Disney's Frozen the Musical, and why they love being a part of it.

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & MoreReview Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More
Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Visits 'The Hadestown Heart' On View At SKY BLOOM At Edge Hudson YardsPhotos: HADESTOWN Cast Visits 'The Hadestown Heart' On View At SKY BLOOM At Edge Hudson Yards
Rush Tickets For THE COTTAGE Are Available Beginning TodayRush Tickets For THE COTTAGE Are Available Beginning Today
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David CromerReview Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You