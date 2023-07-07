Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL

To mark the upcoming second anniversary of Disney’s Frozen The Musical in the West End, and the 10th anniversary of the film, Disney Theatrical Productions has released 'Dangerous to Dream' from Frozen the Musical, sung by Samantha Barks who created the role of Elsa for the London production.

Check out the video below!

Dangerous to Dream is one of the twelve original songs which Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote for the stage adaptation of the much-loved multi-award-winning film. The track is released today by Walt Disney Records, and is available widely for free across all streaming platforms, and is accompanied by a music video filmed at London’s historic Carlton House.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the music and lyric writing powerhouse, not only behind Frozen and the mega hit Let It Go, but also WandaVision, and Coco. Robert Lopez was the first ever double EGOT winner in history.

With book by Jennifer Lee, the production is now booking until March 2024. In its opening year, it received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Samantha Barks plays Elsa. For theatre, her work includes Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep). She was one of the participants on the BBC series I’d Do Anything. For film, her credits include Tomorrow Morning, Chocolate Cake, For Love or Money, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger, Interlude in Prague, The Devil’s Harvest, The Christmas Candle and as Eponine in Les Misérables (recipient of Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer; and nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture). She also reprised her performance as Eponine for Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

Michael Grandage directs Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Ashley Birchall and Mikayla Jade. The ensemble includes Rhianne Alleyne, Jeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Justin-Lee Jones, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.



