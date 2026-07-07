Video: SOUTH PACIFIC Opening Night Footage From The Muny





Opening night footage from The Muny's production of SOUTH PACIFIC has been revealed, offering a look at the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic as it plays the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis. The clip captures the production in performance at the iconic amphitheater, which has been presenting musical theatre in Forest Park for more than a century.

SOUTH PACIFIC is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together stories of romance and prejudice among American military personnel and the island inhabitants they encounter. The score includes some of the most recognized songs in the American musical theatre canon.

The Muny presents the production as part of a rotating summer slate at its open-air venue, with the run presented by the Centene Foundation. Paulo Szot reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque, with Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, and Bobby Conte also among the principals, as previously reported.

Earlier previews from The Muny included a look inside the rehearsal room from a designer run held ahead of opening. SOUTH PACIFIC runs through July 12, with NEWSIES to follow later in the season.

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