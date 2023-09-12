Video: Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway

Eight years ago today, on September 12, 2015, the dancing queens of Broadway took their final bows. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus' global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!, inspired by the songs of ABBA, ended its historic run on Broadway following 5,773 performances. Mamma Mia! remains the 9th longest-running Broadway show of all time.

MAMMA MIA! opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on October 18, 2001, following the meteoric success of the London premiere which debuted in 1999 and continues to play at the The Novello Theatre in the West End. The Broadway run grossed more than $600 million at the box office.

We're celebrating the beloved show today by flashing back to 2015, when the final Broadway cast met up with veterans of the show's fourteen-year run to take a farewell photo in Times Square.