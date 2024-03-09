Video: Preview the New Broadway Musicals of Spring 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Between now and the end of the spring season (April 25), seventeen shows will open on Broadway- four new plays, five revivals and a whopping eight new musicals. While many of these producions are still in rehearsals, there is still plenty of performance footage to hold you over until their opening nights.

Learn more about all of the shows of Spring 2024 here and watch musical numbers from the new musicals of the season below!

The Outsiders:

The new musical has released a music video for "Tulsa 1967" and took us inside the recording studio for "Great Expectations".

The Notebook:

Watch highlights from the pre-Broadway run in Chicago, plus composer Ingrid Michaelson sings "If This Is Love".

Water for Elephants:

Go inside the recording studio with stars Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla as they perform "Wild", then go behind the scenes with the whole cast as they sing "The Road Don't Make You Young".

Lempicka:

Leading lady Eden Espinosa sings "Woman Is" in the official music video. Plus, Amber Iman performs "Stay" and Gerorge Abud performs "Perfection".

Suffs:

Creator and star Shaina Taub sings "Keep Marching" and the cast gives a special preview of "Great American Bitch".

Hells Kitchen:

The cast performs selections while in rehearsals off-Boradway at the Public Theater, including "Unthinkable," "Not Even the King," and "The Gospel."

The Heart of Rock and Roll:

Watch Corey Cott sing with the whole cast in a music video for the title number, "The Heart of Rock and Roll":

The Great Gatsby:

Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada sing "My Green Light" while in rehearsals for the pre-Broadway run at Paper Mill Playhouse.