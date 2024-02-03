Video: Pianist Francesco Piemontesi Performs an Excerpt from Mozart's PIANO CONCERTO NO. 25

Watch pianist Francesco Piemontesi, in his NY Phil debut, perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, on January 31, 2024 in the video below!

Francesco Piemontesi marked his NY Phil debut as soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25, and joined soprano Golda Schultz for the same composer’s Ch’io mi scordi di te?; on the same concerts, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, the Orchestra performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, also featuring Schultz.

The final concert in this series takes place tonight, Saturday, February 3rd at 8pm.



