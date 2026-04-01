Video: Patti LuPone and Joe Locke Reunite with Aubrey Plaza in KEVIN Animated Series; Watch the New Trailer





Broadway alums Patti LuPone and Joe Locke are among the newly confirmed guest stars lending their voice to the upcoming adult animated comedy series, Kevin. They reunite with their Agatha All Along co-star, Aubrey Plaza, who co-created and stars in the series.

Kevin, created by Plaza, Joe Wengert, and Dan Murphy, will debut with all eight episodes on Prime Video on Monday, April 20, 2026. Check out the new trailer now.

Other guest stars include Aaron Jackson, Addison Rae, Ben Rodgers, Carl Tart, Cary Elwes, Charles Melton, Debby Ryan, Eugene Cordero, Jim O’Heir, Joe Wengert, John Milhiser, Lamar Woods, Lennon Parham, Maria Bamford, Mike Mitchell, Neil Casey, Nick Tiger Wiger, Nicole Byer, Pam Murphy, Quinta Brunson, Seth Kirschner, Stephanie Allynne, Stephen Malkmus, and Tig Notaro.

After the unexpected break-up of his human “owners,” Kevin breaks up with them and moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life.

The series stars Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as KEVIN, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza as DANA (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), one half of the human couple he leaves behind.

Additional series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY - Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris).

Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and a legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.

Joe Locke made his Broadway debut as Tobias in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and starred in Clarkston in the West End. Locke came to fame in 2022 with his role as Charlie Spring in the Netflix series Heartstopper.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas