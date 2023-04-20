Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia
Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!

Parade is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Parade has marched back to the Broadway stage following a triumphant run last year at New York City Center and the musical has two, new, young stars in tow. Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen, who play Young Soldier and Frankie Epps respectively, joined the company for its critically acclaimed transfer, both making their Broadway debuts.

Below, watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the honor of telling this story for a new audience and so much more!

In Parade, Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson







Related Stories
Video: ALADDINs Sonya Balsara is On the Rise! Photo
Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!
In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia checks in with the newest star of Aladdin on Broadway, Sonya Balsara.
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUNs Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise! Photo
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!
Meet the younger Youngers of A Raisin in the Sun! In this video, Toussaint Battiste and Camden McKinnon tell us all about playing Travis Younger off Broadway at the Public Theater.
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise! Photo
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!
The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars! In this video, watch as Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about how they became involved with the project and what's next for the exciting new show.
VIDEO: HAMILTONs Jennie Harney-Fleming is On the Rise! Photo
VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jennie Harney-Fleming is On the Rise!
Jennie Harney-Fleming recently assumed the role of Angelica Schuyler on Broadway and she is telling us all about the new gig, how she juggles being a mom with being onstage and so much more! Watch the full video interview.

From This Author - Candace Cordelia

Candace Cordelia’s background includes both journalism and acting and she’s very excited to mix her love of the two for BroadwayWorld as a new on-camera host & interviewer. Her past... (read more about this author)


Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!
April 20, 2023

Parade has marched back to the Broadway stage following a triumphant run last year at New York City Center and the musical has two, new, young stars in tow. Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen, who play Young Soldier and Frankie Epps respectively, joined the company for its critically acclaimed transfer, both making their Broadway debuts. In this video, they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the honor of telling this story for a new audience and so much more!
Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!
February 17, 2023

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia checks in with the newest star of Aladdin on Broadway, Sonya Balsara.
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!
November 17, 2022

Meet the younger Youngers of A Raisin in the Sun! In this video, Toussaint Battiste and Camden McKinnon tell us all about playing Travis Younger off Broadway at the Public Theater.
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!
October 18, 2022

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars! In this video, watch as Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about how they became involved with the project and what's next for the exciting new show.
VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jennie Harney-Fleming is On the Rise!VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jennie Harney-Fleming is On the Rise!
September 22, 2022

Jennie Harney-Fleming recently assumed the role of Angelica Schuyler on Broadway and she is telling us all about the new gig, how she juggles being a mom with being onstage and so much more! Watch the full video interview.
share