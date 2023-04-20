Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!

Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

Parade has marched back to the Broadway stage following a triumphant run last year at New York City Center and the musical has two, new, young stars in tow. Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen, who play Young Soldier and Frankie Epps respectively, joined the company for its critically acclaimed transfer, both making their Broadway debuts.

Below, watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the honor of telling this story for a new audience and so much more!

In Parade, Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson