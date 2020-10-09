Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Video: On This Day, October 9- IT'S ONLY A PLAY Opens On Broadway

Article Pixel

On this day in 2014, Terrence McNally's hilarious backstage comedy opened on Broadway!

Oct. 9, 2020  

The star-studded Broadway production of the backstage comedy It's Only A Play, by 4-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, opened on this day in 2014!

The luminous cast included Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy and Tony Award winner Stockard Channing, international film sensation Rupert Grint, Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally, and newcomer Micah Stock. 3-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien directed the production.

In It's Only A Play, it's opening night of Peter Austin's (Matthew Broderick) new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big First Night with his best friend, a television star (Nathan Lane), his fledgling producer (Megan Mullally), his erratic leading lady (Stockard Channing), his wunderkind director (Rupert Grint), an infamous drama critic (F. Murray Abraham), and a fresh-off-the-bus coat check attendant (Micah Stock) on his first night in Manhattan. It's alternately raucous, ridiculous and tender - and proves that sometimes the biggest laughs happen offstage.

Video: On This Day, October 9- IT'S ONLY A PLAY Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You