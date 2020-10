Video: On This Day, October 9- IT'S ONLY A PLAY Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2014, Terrence McNally's hilarious backstage comedy opened on Broadway!

The star-studded Broadway production of the backstage comedy It's Only A Play, by 4-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, opened on this day in 2014!

The luminous cast included Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham , Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick , Emmy and Tony Award winner Stockard Channing , international film sensation Rupert Grint , Tony Award winner Nathan Lane , Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally , and newcomer Micah Stock . 3-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien directed the production.

In It's Only A Play, it's opening night of Peter Austin's ( Matthew Broderick ) new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big First Night with his best friend, a television star ( Nathan Lane ), his fledgling producer ( Megan Mullally ), his erratic leading lady ( Stockard Channing ), his wunderkind director ( Rupert Grint ), an infamous drama critic (F. Murray Abraham ), and a fresh-off-the-bus coat check attendant ( Micah Stock ) on his first night in Manhattan. It's alternately raucous, ridiculous and tender - and proves that sometimes the biggest laughs happen offstage.

