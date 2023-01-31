Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: National Touring Company Of CATS Joins THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast For 100th Episode

In this special audio and video episode, host Mike Abrams meets up with the cast before a show in Washington DC to discuss the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Video: National Touring Company Of CATS Joins THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast For 100th Episode

Watch the 100th episode of Broadway Podcast Network's "The Wrong Cat Died," featuring the cast of the US National Tour of CATS.

In this special audio and video episode, host Mike Abrams meets up with the cast before a show in Washington DC to discuss the plot, character backstories, and give theories for the actors to try on stage that evening. After the show, they reunite to hear from the actors and find out if the theories worked or did not work.

Featured cast members in this episode include José Raúl Mangual, Ibn Snell, Luke Bernier, Brian Craig Nelson, Taryn Smithson, Yuka Notsuka, Ellie Chancellor, John Zamborsky, Megan Arseneau, Erica Cianciulli, Michelle E. Carter, and Tayler Harris.

"The Wrong Cat Dies" interviews past and current CATS cast members, along with the show's superfans and biggest critics, to explore the backstories of the Jellicle characters, all to make a case for why they were more worthy to ascend to the Heaviside Layer than Grizabella. Past guests include Terrence Mann, Will Roland, Keri René Fuller, Eloise Kropp, Christine Cornish Smith, Ahmad Simmons, and many more.

Host Mike Abrams is an Indiana native with absolutely zero experience in the Broadway community. He started playing hockey as a three year old and almost exclusively watches NBA basketball and early 2000s sitcoms on TV. In 2016, Mike moved to New York and saw the revival of CATS that July... he became obsessed with the (lack of?) plot and unique ending. Mike started telling his theories to anyone who will listen, and hasn't stopped since. He is currently a Senior Manager at Google, helping brands with their digital marketing strategy. He lives in Brooklyn with his CATS plush toys and posters.

To listen to or watch the 100th episode of "The Wrong Cat Died," visit bpn.fm/twcd100. For more episodes, visit BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Photo
2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week
Tickets are now on sale for NYC Off-Broadway Week! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5.
The Muny Announces 105th Season Creative Teams Photo
The Muny Announces 105th Season Creative Teams
The Muny announced has announced the directors, choreographers and music director/conductors for The Muny’s 2023 Premier Season. See details about The Muny's season, and see how to purchase tickets.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her Powerful DEAR EDWARD Role Photo
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below Photo
Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below
Love? Ain’t it grand…and confusing. Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you. Watch as he gives BroadwayWorld a special sneak peek of the concert in this video!

More Hot Stories For You


2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
January 31, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for NYC Off-Broadway Week! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5.
Marcia Milgrom Dodge, John Tartaglia, Lili-Anne Brown & More Join The Muny's 2023 SeasonMarcia Milgrom Dodge, John Tartaglia, Lili-Anne Brown & More Join The Muny's 2023 Season
January 31, 2023

The Muny announced has announced the directors, choreographers and music director/conductors for The Muny’s 2023 Premier Season. See details about The Muny's season, and see how to purchase tickets.
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on BroadwayTAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway
January 31, 2023

There are only 8 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT! See how to purchase tickets.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23
January 31, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/29/2023.
Alyssa Fox Pens Essay on Her 13-Year Journey with WICKED- 'Keep Your Hope Alive'Alyssa Fox Pens Essay on Her 13-Year Journey with WICKED- 'Keep Your Hope Alive'
January 31, 2023

Alyssa Fox is set to take over the role of Elphaba in Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 7th. A Dallas, TX native, Alyssa Fox is fulfilling a huge dream after being a member of the WICKED family for over 13 years. Read her emotional essay about finally taking over the role!
share