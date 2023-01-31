Video: National Touring Company Of CATS Joins THE WRONG CAT DIED Podcast For 100th Episode

Watch the 100th episode of Broadway Podcast Network's "The Wrong Cat Died," featuring the cast of the US National Tour of CATS.

In this special audio and video episode, host Mike Abrams meets up with the cast before a show in Washington DC to discuss the plot, character backstories, and give theories for the actors to try on stage that evening. After the show, they reunite to hear from the actors and find out if the theories worked or did not work.

Featured cast members in this episode include José Raúl Mangual, Ibn Snell, Luke Bernier, Brian Craig Nelson, Taryn Smithson, Yuka Notsuka, Ellie Chancellor, John Zamborsky, Megan Arseneau, Erica Cianciulli, Michelle E. Carter, and Tayler Harris.

"The Wrong Cat Dies" interviews past and current CATS cast members, along with the show's superfans and biggest critics, to explore the backstories of the Jellicle characters, all to make a case for why they were more worthy to ascend to the Heaviside Layer than Grizabella. Past guests include Terrence Mann, Will Roland, Keri René Fuller, Eloise Kropp, Christine Cornish Smith, Ahmad Simmons, and many more.

Host Mike Abrams is an Indiana native with absolutely zero experience in the Broadway community. He started playing hockey as a three year old and almost exclusively watches NBA basketball and early 2000s sitcoms on TV. In 2016, Mike moved to New York and saw the revival of CATS that July... he became obsessed with the (lack of?) plot and unique ending. Mike started telling his theories to anyone who will listen, and hasn't stopped since. He is currently a Senior Manager at Google, helping brands with their digital marketing strategy. He lives in Brooklyn with his CATS plush toys and posters.

To listen to or watch the 100th episode of "The Wrong Cat Died," visit bpn.fm/twcd100. For more episodes, visit BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.