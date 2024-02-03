Video: NYCB's Megan Fairchild Discusses George Balanchine's BALLO DELLA REGINA: Anatomy of a Dance

Principal Dancer Megan Fairchild has been performing the lead in Ballo della Regina since her capstone SAB Workshop performance. During the ballet's only adagio movement, she reflects on learning the role from originator Merrill Ashley and the work's significance to her artistic development.

Watch the interview from New York City Ballet below!

Following the all Balanchine Fall Season, the 2024 Winter Season will explore the evolution of the Company's repertory with an additional five works by Balanchine: Ballo della Regina, The Four Temperaments, Liebeslieder Walzer, Symphony in Three Movements, and Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, and five works by the Company's co-founding choreographer Jerome Robbins: The Concert, Fancy Free, The Four Seasons, In the Night, and Opus/19 The Dreamer.

For the performances of Balanchine's Ballo della Regina, former NYCB Principal Dancer Merrill Ashley, for whom Balanchine created the work, will return to NYCB to work with some of the Company's current dancers who will perform leading roles in the ballet.

Inviting dancers from the Balanchine era to return to NYCB to work with the Company's current artists, including dancers and repertory directors, has been an important artistic priority for Stafford and Whelan. This work will continue throughout the 75th Anniversary Season with both Ashley and former Principal Dancer Suzanne Farrell, among others, returning to NYCB to rehearse dancers in works that were closely associated with their own careers with the Company.

Performances run February 9th, 10th (2pm and 8pm), 18th, 22nd, and 29th in conjunction with performances of IN A LANDSCAPE, HALLELUJAH JUNCTION, and THE CONCERT (OR, THE PERILS OF EVERYBODY).



