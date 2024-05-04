Video: Watch an Excerpt from Kyle Abraham's LOVE LETTER (ON SHUFFLE) at NYCB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing the 2022 work's central solo with direction by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley takes center stage, dancing amidst the beaux-arts grandeur of the Weylin in Williamsburg.

New York City Ballet is currently presenting Kyle Abraham's LOVE LETTER (ON SHUFFLE) alongside LAW OF MOSAICS, THIS BITTER EARTH, and HERMAN SCHMERMAN (PAS DE DEUX) at New York City Center through Friday, May 24th.

Building on the momentum of 2018’s The Runaway, Kyle Abraham reunites the pop stylings of singer, songwriter, and producer James Blake and eye-catching costume designs by Giles Deacon, inspiring the Company’s dancers to new physical and emotional heights in a mashup of phenomenal classical feats and contemporary swagger.



Following The Runaway (2018) and the films Ces noms que nous portons (2020) and When We Fell (2021), Love Letter (on shuffle) is Kyle Abraham's fourth work for New York City Ballet. The ballet for 16 dancers features music by London-born singer, songwriter, and producer James Blake. Love Letter (on shuffle) premiered at the 2022 Fall Fashion Gala with costumes designed by fashion designer Giles Deacon, and lighting by Dan Scully.