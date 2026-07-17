Video: NEW YORK CITY BALLET IN MADRID Program Available for Free





PBS Great Performances has made available the New York City Ballet in Madrid program, featuring George Balanchine’s Serenade and Square Dance, and Justin Peck’s The Times Are Racing. Originally premiering on the channel in October 2023, the evening of three ballets was recorded at the Teatro Real in the Spanish capital in March 2023.

Captured during the Company’s first-ever appearance in Madrid and its first international appearance since 2018, “Great Performances: New York City Ballet in Madrid” features NYCB’s dancers in three of its signature works, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Teatro Real. Watch the entire performance for free on YouTube.

Serenade was the first ballet Balanchine choreographed in the United States in 1934. Set to Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, the performance is led by Unity Phelan, Miriam Miller, Indiana Woodward, Russell Janzen, and Aaron Sanz.

Square Dance, choreographed by Balanchine in 1957, is set to music by Arcangelo Corelli and Antonio Vivaldi. A pure, crystalline display of classical ballet inspired by the folk-dance tradition, Square Dance features Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley.

The Times Are Racing, choreographed by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck, premiered in 2017 and is led by Tiler Peck, Roman Mejia, Harrison Coll, and Peter Walker. Set to a recorded, electronica score by composer Dan Deacon, the ballet’s 20 dancers are clothed in sneakers and streetwear by fashion designer Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony.

Directed for the screen by Isabelle Julien and produced by Xavier Dubois, “Great Performances: New York City Ballet in Madrid” is a coproduction of Elzévir Films and New York City Ballet in association with Teatro Real with the participation of The WNET Group, Medici, and Mezzo.

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