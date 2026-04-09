Video: Meet the 2026 Company of Audible x TOGETHER

Hear directly from Tony winner Hugh Jackman, Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt), Tony nominee Corey Stoll, Emmy nominee Cecily Strong, Ella Beatty (Appropriate) and Marianna Gailus (Vanya) on why this season of Audible x TOGETHER — the remarkable initiative that makes New York theater more intimate and accessible than ever — is not to be missed.



SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES plays now through April 30 only.

WHAT HAPPENED WAS... runs from now thru June 14 only.

NEW BORN plays from May 8-June 8 only.