Video: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Hits the Streets of San Francisco Ahead of Bay Area Run

Watch Rob McClure as Mrs. Doubtfire hit the streets of San Francisco in a segment for KPIX CBS News. In the video, Mrs. Doubtfire visits her old neighborhood from the film of the same name and meets her adoring fans.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco from July 2–28, 2024. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to San Francisco!

Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.