Video: Loren Allred & Sydnie Christmas Perform Duet Cover of 'Over The Rainbow'

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has teamed up with fellow BGT Golden Buzzer alum and The Greatest Showman star Loren Allred, for a breathtaking and unforgettable duet rendition of the timeless classic “Over The Rainbow”.

The stunning music video, filmed in Los Angeles, features the two vocal power houses showcasing that music isn’t a competition. These friends formed a bond over their shared experiences, and Sydnie’s dream of a duet with her idol proves, like the song, that dreams really do come true.

Prior to singing Loren’s rendition of “Over The Rainbow” for her winning Britain’s Got Talent performance, Sydnie was concerned that she wouldn’t be able to do the song justice. However, when Loren caught wind of Sydnie’s doubts, she encouraged her to go forward with her decision to perform it, reassuring Sydnie that “this version of “Over The Rainbow” is our version”.

The music video opens with a snippet of the touching voice note, followed by the audio of Sydnie expressing her admiration for Loren just seconds after her victory was announced. The pair went on to record today’s duet swiftly after Sydnie’s win earlier this year, so to finally share it with the world is a full circle moment for them both.

This gorgeous new duet version of “Over The Rainbow” has been added, alongside a new Christmas track “Merry Christmas Everyone” to create a digital Deluxe version of the Sydnie’s stunning debut album ‘My Way’, which is out now on all digital platforms.

Sydnie Christmas, the sensational winner of Britain's Got Talent 2024, has taken the nation by storm with her breathtaking performances and exceptional talent. Hailing from Gravesham in Kent, having studied at the D&B Academy of Performing Arts, Sydnie made her “off West End” London stage debut in Lazarus. The ex-gym worker also had stints on cruise ships where she performed in productions such as Grease. Sydnie also performed in Starlight Express in Germany, Bochum. Getting onto the “West End” stages was appearing to be a hard battle for Sydnie. She decided to give it one last shot when applying for Britain’s Got Talent.

Loren Allred is multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of "Never Enough" on the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack and film. In the film, Loren provides the singing voice for actress Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal of the famed "Swedish Nightingale" Jenny Lind.