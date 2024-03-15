Video: Jordan Fisher & John McGinty Perform 'Listen' From DREAMGIRLS at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winners, Broadway legends and newcomers shared LGBTQ+ stories through show tunes at Broadway Backwards at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11, 2024.

John McGinty (Children of a Lesser God) led a powerful number as a deaf college student confronting his mother about her insensitivities around his sexuality and hearing impairment. He passionately signed “Listen” from the Dreamgirls film, which was voiced by Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), whose vocals reflected the fiery plea. Daniel Marmion and Morgana Shaw played McGinty’s parents.

Watch the performance here!

The show raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The 2024 total bested the record set last year by more than $152,000. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.