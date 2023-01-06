Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: John Yi, Zachary Noah Piser & More Discuss The Broadway Asian Men Calendar

The calendar features Nico DeJesus (&Juliet), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) and ore.

Jan. 06, 2023  

For the third year in a row, Mari Uchida has launched The Broadway Asian Men Calendar, a 15 month calendar passion project celebrating the Asian men of Broadway each month, with direct bios and quotes.

Get a look at the making of the calendar below!

This year, BAM is also releasing two t-shirt designs alongside the calendar, and each shirt is small-batch printed with ecologically conscious ink. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ThinkChinatown for their non-profit community initiatives. In past years, the Broadway Asian Men Calendar has raised $1,000 for organizations including Stop AAPI Hate and Send Chinatown Love.

The 2023 Calendar Men:

Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP)
John Yi (KPOP)
Nehal Joshi (Phantom of the Opera)
Matthew Yee (Almost Famous)
Sam Simahk (Into the Woods)
Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous)
Nico DeJesus (&Juliet)

Joomin Hwang (&Juliet)
Albert Guerzon (Into the Woods)
James Seol (Come From Away)
Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice)
Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods)
Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!)

Mari Uchida, Broadway Asian Men Photographer: Uchida is a performer-turned portrait and performance photographer based in New York City. Her work has been seen on: The Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts, New York Times, Time Out New York, BroadwayWorld, and numerous other publications.



Related Stories
Brightman to Return to BEETLEJUICE After Healing From Concussion Photo
Brightman to Return to BEETLEJUICE After Healing From Concussion
Alex Brightman, who suffered a concussion at Beetlejuice's Christmas Eve performance and was out of the show until he could be cleared by a doctor, has announced his return!
BETWEEN THE LINES to Celebrate Album Release at 54 Below Photo
BETWEEN THE LINES to Celebrate Album Release at 54 Below
Celebrate Between the Lines – Original Cast Recording, based on the recent new Off-Broadway production, with a special concert event at 54 Below on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM. See how to purchase tickets here!
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Close In Las Vegas Photo
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Close In Las Vegas
Freestyle Love Supreme will close in Las Vegas after having played two and a half months on January 29th. The production opened on November 10th.
Photos: SIX Takes Over the Drama Book Shop With a New Display Photo
Photos: SIX Takes Over the Drama Book Shop With a New Display
The Tony Award-winning hit musical, SIX, just launched a month-long takeover at The Drama Book Shop. Check out photos of the display here!

More Hot Stories For You


Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Celebrate BETWEEN THE LINES Album Release at 54 BelowJulia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Celebrate BETWEEN THE LINES Album Release at 54 Below
January 6, 2023

Celebrate Between the Lines – Original Cast Recording, based on the recent new Off-Broadway production, with a special concert event at 54 Below on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM. See how to purchase tickets here!
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Close In Las VegasFREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Close In Las Vegas
January 6, 2023

Freestyle Love Supreme will close in Las Vegas after having played two and a half months on January 29th. The production opened on November 10th.
Photos: SIX Takes Over the Drama Book Shop With a New DisplayPhotos: SIX Takes Over the Drama Book Shop With a New Display
January 6, 2023

The Tony Award-winning hit musical, SIX, just launched a month-long takeover at The Drama Book Shop. Check out photos of the display here!
VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Pays Tribute to Frank Galati on THE LATE SHOWVIDEO: Stephen Colbert Pays Tribute to Frank Galati on THE LATE SHOW
January 6, 2023

During last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert paid tribute to the late director, writer, and actor, Frank Galati.
Wake Up With BWW 1/6: PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway, SWEENEY TODD Casting, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/6: PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway, SWEENEY TODD Casting, and More!
January 6, 2023

Top stories include Peter Pan Goes Wrong headed to Broadway this Spring! Plus, full casting has been announced for Sweeney Todd and Sunset Boulevard! 
share