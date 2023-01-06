Video: John Yi, Zachary Noah Piser & More Discuss The Broadway Asian Men Calendar
The calendar features Nico DeJesus (&Juliet), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) and ore.
For the third year in a row, Mari Uchida has launched The Broadway Asian Men Calendar, a 15 month calendar passion project celebrating the Asian men of Broadway each month, with direct bios and quotes.
Get a look at the making of the calendar below!
This year, BAM is also releasing two t-shirt designs alongside the calendar, and each shirt is small-batch printed with ecologically conscious ink. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ThinkChinatown for their non-profit community initiatives. In past years, the Broadway Asian Men Calendar has raised $1,000 for organizations including Stop AAPI Hate and Send Chinatown Love.
The 2023 Calendar Men:
Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP)
John Yi (KPOP)
Nehal Joshi (Phantom of the Opera)
Matthew Yee (Almost Famous)
Sam Simahk (Into the Woods)
Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous)
Nico DeJesus (&Juliet)
Joomin Hwang (&Juliet)
Albert Guerzon (Into the Woods)
James Seol (Come From Away)
Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice)
Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods)
Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!)
Mari Uchida, Broadway Asian Men Photographer: Uchida is a performer-turned portrait and performance photographer based in New York City. Her work has been seen on: The Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts, New York Times, Time Out New York, BroadwayWorld, and numerous other publications.