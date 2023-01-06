Video: John Yi, Zachary Noah Piser & More Discuss The Broadway Asian Men Calendar

For the third year in a row, Mari Uchida has launched The Broadway Asian Men Calendar, a 15 month calendar passion project celebrating the Asian men of Broadway each month, with direct bios and quotes.

Get a look at the making of the calendar below!

This year, BAM is also releasing two t-shirt designs alongside the calendar, and each shirt is small-batch printed with ecologically conscious ink. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ThinkChinatown for their non-profit community initiatives. In past years, the Broadway Asian Men Calendar has raised $1,000 for organizations including Stop AAPI Hate and Send Chinatown Love.

The 2023 Calendar Men:

Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP)

John Yi (KPOP)

Nehal Joshi (Phantom of the Opera)

Matthew Yee (Almost Famous)

Sam Simahk (Into the Woods)

Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous)

Nico DeJesus (&Juliet)

Joomin Hwang (&Juliet)

Albert Guerzon (Into the Woods)

James Seol (Come From Away)

Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice)

Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods)

Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!)

Mari Uchida, Broadway Asian Men Photographer: Uchida is a performer-turned portrait and performance photographer based in New York City. Her work has been seen on: The Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts, New York Times, Time Out New York, BroadwayWorld, and numerous other publications.