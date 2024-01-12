Video: How GODSPELL Brought Victor Garber to New York City

Garber played Jesus in the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell, eventually taking on the role in the movie musical.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Victor Garber is looking back on his time with Godspell.

During a visit to Live With Kelly & Mark, the Tony-nominee said that he first moved to New York while filming the Godspell movie musical.

Garber played Jesus in the 1972 Toronto production of Godspell, alongside Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Gilda Radner, Dave Thomas, and Paul Shaffer.

"Even then, I remember thinking, 'This is something special,'" Garber shared. "I knew I was surrounded by these incredible people. Those who have lived are still friends."

He then landed the role in the film adaptation of the musical, which was filmed in Central Park. Throughout the filming, streets were blocked off due to the production. However, New Yorkers did not alwasy comply with the restricted areas.

"I'm sure there are a lot of outtakes that would be fun to see," he said. "But it was a life-changing experience. I lived in Greenwich Village, in a third floor walk-up and I thought, 'Well, I've made it.'"

Since then, Garber has had an extensive career in the theatre, appearing on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Hello Dolly!, Present Laughter, Noises Off, and more.

Watch the interview clip here:






