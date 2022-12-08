Video: Heather Headley Surprises THE LION KING National Tour's Khalifa White Backstage
White joined the company of The Lion King national tour as Nala in September.
Heather Headley (Broadway's original Nala and star of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias) surprised longtime fan Khalifa White (Nala in The Lion King tour) following a performance backstage at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.
Watch the video below!
Since returning in October 2021 from its 18-month pandemic shutdown, The Lion King North American tour has proven as strong as ever, playing to capacity houses in 16 cities and entertaining over 800,000 guests during more than 300 performances in just the last 11 months.
