Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Takes Final Bows; Producers and Cast Members Give Speeches

'So much that we learned on this show has changed our perspective of this industry,' said producer Ben Holtzman.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO

How to Dance in Ohio played its final Broadway performance on February 11, 2024. The show closed following 27 previews and 72 regular performances at the Belasco Theater.

Following the final curtain call, several speeches were given by members of the show's team.

"Everything about this show has been a gift to us as producers, and so much that we learned on this show has changed our perspective of this industry, and everything that we intend to do to make it a more accessible industry for everybody," said producer Ben Holtzman.

Cast member Imani Russell also spoke on behalf of the Autistic community.

"I so deeply wish that we could have performed longer, this feels so soon," they said. "We got to share the show with 99 audiences...we made 45 Broadway debuts...and we also made history. Never has Broadway had this many openly Autistic actors on stage."

Check out the video below!

How to Dance in Ohio marked the historic Broadway debuts of seven autistic actors in its leading roles. The musical also released an Original Broadway Cast Album, which is now available for download and streaming on all music platforms.
 
How to Dance in Ohio is inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning HBO documentary of the same name, and features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold – all making their Broadway debuts. The production began previews on November 15, 2023, and upon its official opening on Sunday, December 10, was hailed by Time Out as a “joyful and uplifting new musical” exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. The New York Times described the musical as "Groundbreaking. Thoughtful and poetic. This feel-good show is more than a first – it’s a milestone.” In this “exuberant coming-of-age musical comedy with a superb cast,” (Wall Street Journal), a group of young autistic adults and their families prepare for their first-ever formal dance—facing challenges that break open their routines, as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Boe, Donnelly, Ball, Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES Arena Tour Photo
Boe, Donnelly, Ball, Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES Arena Tour

Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65 in the forthcoming World Tour of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR. Learn more about the tour here!

2
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzards HAMLET Opens at the Greenwich House Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzard's HAMLET Opens at the Greenwich House Theater

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet officially opened last night, February 11th, at the Greenwich House Theater. Read all of the reviews for Hamlet here!

3
Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More! Photo
Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More!

On Monday, February 5, Birdland welcomed songwriter Scott Alan back to the stage, to celebrate his most acclaimed works. Check out videos here!

4
Photos/Video: First Look at MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Ahead of Cinema Release Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert Ahead of Cinema Release

All new production photos have been released for My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert ahead of its cinema release. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODDFormer Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODD
Dwayne Johnson Confirms New MOANA Live-Action Actress Cast, Lin-Manuel Miranda to ReturnDwayne Johnson Confirms New MOANA Live-Action Actress Cast, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return
Actors' Equity Association Authorizes Development Strike Against The Broadway LeagueActors' Equity Association Authorizes Development Strike Against The Broadway League
Meet the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Videos

Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You