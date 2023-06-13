Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH

Meet the cast, go behind the scenes, and watch the megamix in our exclusive video!

By: Jun. 13, 2023

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment is currently presenting the final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice

BroadwayWorld and our guests attended on Pride Night for an exclusive look inside the production! Meet the cast, go behind the scenes, and watch the production's 'megamix' in the video below!

The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre.  JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors.  This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”  The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

@keshiasih

thank you @LaMiradaTheatre and @BroadwayWorld for having us! catch #josephandtheamazingtechnicolordreamcoat at the la mirada theatre now through 6/25! use code JOSEPHIG to save $10 on tickets! @Keshia Sih-Tseng #lamiradatheatre #theatre #losangeles #lathtr #musical #broadway #andrewlloydwebber #musicaltheatre #theatreblogger #broadwayworld

♬ The Joseph Megamix - "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" 1991 London Cast - Andrew Lloyd Webber & "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" 1991 London Cast & Jason Donovan

The Cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will feature Chris McCarrell as “Joseph,” Kelli Rabke as “Narrator,” Daniel Dawson as “Pharaoh/ Levi,” Peter Allen Vogt as “Potiphar/Jacob,” Ellie Barrett as “Mrs. Potiphar/Wife,” James Everts as “Isaachar,” Josh Grisetti as “Simeon,” Juan Guillen as “Dan,” Ceron Jones as “Judah,” Kurt Kemper as “Gad,” Edgar Lopez as “Naphtali,” Rorey Michelangelo as “Zebulun,” Dino Nicandros as “Reuben,” Marcus Phillips as “Benjamin,” and Brandon Keith Rogers as “Asher.”  The “Wives” will be played by (in alphabetical order); Bernadette Bentley, Johnisa Breault, Jasiana Caraballo, Lauren Decierdo, Andrea Dobbins, Ashley Evangeline, Marie Gutierrez, Callula Sawyer, Rianny Vasquez, and Bridget Whitman.  Understudies are Anyssa Navarro and Thomas Whitcomb.  Additionally, there will be a full “Children’s Choir” as part of this production.

Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.       






