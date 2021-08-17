Video: Go Inside DRAWN TO LIFE A New Live Show From Disney and Cirque du Soleil

The iconic white tent theater at Disney Springs is buzzing with activity once again as Cirque du Soleil artists are returning to the stage to train and rehearse for a spectacular new show.

Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney is scheduled to open on November 18, 2021 at Walt Disney World!

Set your imagination in motion and get ready for a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration between iconic memory-makers Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Drawn to Life invites you into an astounding world where the art of Walt Disney Animation is experienced like never before. Gather your whole family for an unforgettable leap into this amazing new show-a live acrobatic journey where the stage is transformed into a giant animation table. The art of classic Disney animation is reinterpreted through Cirque du Soleil's innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, and eclectic costuming alongside all-new Disney animation and an original score inspired by timeless Disney music.

The show is absolutely alive with all the high-flying, mind-blowing exuberance that Cirque du Soleil is famous for.

Learn more here.

Get a glimpse inside the making of the production here: