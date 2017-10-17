Video Flashback! Natalie Weiss Takes On An Early Pasek and Paul Tune

In 2008, future Tony Award winners, Pasek and Paul, held a concert of their latest songs. Current Dear Evan Hansen cast member, Natalie Weiss, was on hand to deliver a lesser known rock tune by the duo titled "That Kind Of Day" which was written for a teen musical movie.

Check out this fun flashback with Natalie below and see her fabulous take on some early Pasek and Paul!

Natalie just finished doing prerecords in the ensemble for the upcoming upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical, The Greatest Showman, based on the life of P.T. Barnum, with original music by Pasek and Paul. She can also be heard in the ensemble on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. Last summer, she played Candy in the U.S. premiere of the new version of Saturday Night Fever at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival. In August 2013, she completed a 2 1/2 year run swinging the national tour of Les Miserables.

Back In 2010, she made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture, starring Sherie Rene Scott. She also performed in the ensemble and understudied Elphaba in the 2nd national tour of Wicked. Natalie was an American Idol season 4 semi-finalist, has performed the National Anthem at Cowboys & Shea Stadium, has toured internationally teaching & doing solo concerts, but is most well known for her Youtube videos. She has gained an international following from her performance videos & popular web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs", which have collectively reached over 3 million views. Check out her self-titled EP on iTunes.

