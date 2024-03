Video: First Look at Jennifer Morrison & More in Goodman's THE PENELOPIAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Goodman Theatre's world premiere of The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood starring Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) in an all-new video.

Atwood serves up a new perspective on literature’s most famous domestic vigil by shifting authorial control to Penelope, Odysseus’ long-suffering wife, in this unexpected remix of Homer’s ancient classic.

Portraying Penelope’s 12 faithful maids are Aja Alcazar, Demetra Dee, Maya Lou Hlava, Noelle Kayser, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Tyler Meredith, Ericka Ratcliff, Andrea San Miguel, Laura Savage, Allison Sill and Hannah Whitley. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA. This ancient tale told anew by “one of the most admired authors in North America” (NPR) features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway’s Bad Cinderella, School of Rock, On A Clear Day).

The design team includes Neil Patel (Sets); Kara Harmon (Costumes); Xavier Pierce (Lighting); Willow James (Sound); Samuel Davis(Music Composition); Jeremy Ramey (Music Direction); and Neena Arndt (Dramaturg). Kimberly McCann is the Production Stage Manager and Jennifer Gregory is the Stage Manager.