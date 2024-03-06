Video: Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal on Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Shakespeare will be back on Broadway in 2025 when Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal lead Othello, directed by Kenny Leon. Washington will play the title character and Gyllenhaal will take on the role of Iago.

Both stars have made huge names for themselves on screen, but did you know that they both have tread the boards of Broadway?

Washington's professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. His stage credits include appearances in Broadway revivals of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, and Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh. He won a Tony Award for his performance in the revival of August Wilson's Fences.

Denzel in a scene from Fences (2010):

Denzel in a scene from A Raisin in the Sun (2014):

Denzel in highlights from The Iceman Cometh (2018):

Gyllenhaal has performed on stage, starring in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life, the lattermost of which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Jake discusses Constellations (2015):

Jake sings "Finishing the Hat" from Sunday in the Park with George (2017):

Jake performs scene from Sea Wall/A Life (2019):