Video: Dave Malloy Writes Score For Short Musical Opening Hermes Store In NYC

The multi-million dollar and multi-location event kicked off at the new store at 706 Madison Ave, and ended at the original Hermès location at 691 Madison Ave.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Earlier this week, Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy, along with comic and author Isaac Oliver and director Jason Eagan, debuted a short musical celebrating the opening of the new Hermès store on Madison Ave.

The musical, titled "Love Around the Block," follows the love story of Max, managing the new Hermès store on Madison Ave and his ex-girlfriend, Joanna, a journalist who meet again at the store's grand opening, and reunite in spectacular fashion.

In addition to the starry creative team, the musical featured Broadway caliber talent in its cast.

Dave Malloy is a composer/sound designer/performer. His musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 earned three 2017 Tony Award nominations. Dave has been nominated for several Drama Desk Awards, Theatre World Awards and Obie Awards for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Octet, and Ghost Quartet. His musical adaptation of Moby Dick premiered at American Repertory Theatre in 2019.

He is the winner of a 2009 Jonathan Larson Grant and a recipient of the 2009-11 NEA/TCG Career Development Program for Theatre Designers and a 2013 Richard Rodgers Award. His most recent large-scale work, Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, a Banana Bag & Bodice SongPlay commissioned by Berkeley's Shotgun Players featuring dueling trombones and 40's vocal jazz harmonies, enjoyed sold out runs in Berkeley and NYC, received the 2008 Glickman Award and appeared on the Best of 2008 lists of every major Bay Area paper (including two #1 spots).

