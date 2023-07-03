Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland

As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland Resort presents “Rogers: The Musical” – an all-new, one-act musical theater production – at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time through Aug. 31, 2023.

In the video below, watch as BroadwayWorld takes you behind the scenes of the new musical with the creative team as they talk about their inspiration for and how they created Rogers: The Musical!

A classic tale of heroes, time travel and romance, the approximately 30-minute show features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The real-life production of “Rogers: The Musical” draws inspiration from the fictional Broadway musical theater sequence featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

This new musical project will come to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award-nominated “[title of show],” and will feature five all-new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas.

The show will also include fan-favorite songs “Save The City” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

“Rogers: The Musical” is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement. Guests can check Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app* for show times.

