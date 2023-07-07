Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is playing now at Theater 555. BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge recently sat down with two of the show's stars, television's Katey Sagal and Brittany Nicole Williams. See what they had to say about starring in this exciting new musical in our interview below!

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Jim Kierstead, Broadway Factor, Linda Karn and David Bryant, the production was recently extended for one week at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Previously announced to play through July 9, performances will now continue through Sunday, July 16, 2023

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

Directed by Rachel Klein, the cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Zach Rand, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom) and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege, and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari(costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.