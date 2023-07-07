Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams

A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this new eclectic pop musical from Paul Gordon.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is playing now at Theater 555. BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge recently sat down with two of the show's stars, television's Katey Sagal and Brittany Nicole Williams. See what they had to say about starring in this exciting new musical in our interview below!

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Jim Kierstead, Broadway Factor, Linda Karn and David Bryant, the production was recently extended for one week at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Previously announced to play through July 9, performances will now continue through Sunday, July 16, 2023

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

Directed by Rachel Klein, the cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Zach RandKatey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson StewartBrittany Nicole Williams (The Prom) and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege, and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari(costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

 






RELATED STORIES

1
Gen Z Gender Collective Brings One-Man Show JUNE To Edinburgh Fringe Ahead Of London Run Photo
Gen Z Gender Collective Brings One-Man Show JUNE To Edinburgh Fringe Ahead Of London Run

Billy is an ex-drag queen trying to reclaim past glory. He launches a desperate attempt to do one final performance and connect to his past, even as it tests his relationships and makes him question everything he believes in. Taking the form of a one-man show, June takes a deep dive into drag, platonic intimacy and living with disability.

2
Musical Comedy Revue THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Comes To Legacy Theatre July 1 Photo
Musical Comedy Revue THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Comes To Legacy Theatre July 13-30!

Do you love classic Broadway showtunes? Know every word to 'The Phantom of the Opera', 'Company', 'Carousel', and 'Hello Dolly'? Enjoy the hilarious Apple TV+ musical comedy, 'Schmigadoon!'? 'The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)' is a love letter to musical theatre, sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb.

3
Wagner College Theatre Announces PIPPIN, SEUSSICAL! And More For 2023/24 Season Photo
Wagner College Theatre Announces PIPPIN, SEUSSICAL! And More For 2023/24 Season

From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Dr. Seuss, Wagner College Theatre's 2023/24 Season has something for everyone! Consistently ranked in the top 5 collegiate theater programs in the nation, WCT performers frequently go on to Broadway and beyond. See these future stars today!

4
The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Sirius XMs John Hill With WELLNESS CHECK: A COMIC Photo
The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Sirius XM's John Hill With WELLNESS CHECK: A COMIC SONG CYCLE, July 25

THE GREEN ROOM 42  will present the return of John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo show “Wellness Check: A Comic Song Cycle” on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:30 PM.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole WilliamsVideo: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
Video: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant ParkVideo: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplaceVideo: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Photos & Video: First Look at Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More in CHESS at The MunyPhotos & Video: First Look at Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More in CHESS at The Muny

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You