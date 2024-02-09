Video: Celebrate 40 Years of THE RINK

40 years ago today, on February 9, 1984, The Rink opened at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld Theatre), where it ran for 29 previews and 204 regular performances.

The Rink is a musical with a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander, the tenth Kander and Ebb collaboration. It starred Liza Minnelli and the late Chita Rivera.

The musical tells the story of Anna Antonelli, a widow who owns a roller skating rink on the boardwalk of a decaying seaside resort, and her estranged daughter, Angel, who returns home after a long absence. As they reminisce and confront their troubled past, they navigate their complicated relationship and the challenges of their lives.

The musical was directed by A. J. Antoon, with choreography by Graciela Daniele, set design by Peter Larkin, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Marc B. Weiss, sound design by Otts Munderloh, and musical direction by Paul Gemignani.

It was nominated for 5 Tony Awards and for her performance, Rivera earned her first Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.