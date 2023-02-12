Video: Broadway Stars Belt Out the National Anthem

It's game day! While sports people are gearing up for football's biggest night, theatre people are probably more interested in the performances than they are the Eagles and Chiefs. Tonight's halftime show will feature Rihanna, but before that, Chris Stapleton will kick off the night with the National Anthem. He joins the ranks of such music legends as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Ray Charles and so many more in singing the cherished tune for Super Bowl LVII. Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET on FOX to watch live!

BroadwayWorld is celebrating all of the Broadway performers who have sang the song at major sporting events in the past, including Idina Menzel's performance at Super Bowl XLIX. Which version is your favorite?

Plus, get ready for the Super Bowl with our Broadway Game Day playlist.

Idina Menzel:

Aaron Tveit:

Josh Groban:

Ben Platt:

LaChanze: