Video: Broadway Alum Little Town Performs Mashup of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month

The mashup features songs from Dear Evan Hansen mashed with Brandy and Mali Music. 

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Hamilton alum and The Wiz star Keenan D. Washington (Little Town) has released an all new original mashup, "Found Beautifully Depared", in honor of Suicide Prevention Month. 

The mashup features songs from Dear Evan Hansen mashed with Brandy and Mali Music. This visual was directed by Jimmie JJ Jeter. 

Check out the video below!

Upon release, Little Town said, "We all know someone that is struggling with anxiety and depression or fighting a secret battle. Let US be the help WE need to get through!" 

September is Suicide Prevention Month. 

Viewers will recognize Little Town from his Broadway turn in Hamilton and can watch him in the upcoming remake of Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple in theaters this December.






