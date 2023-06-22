Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 

Annette Bening will serve as the new Chair of the Board.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), voted Annette Bening as the new Chair of the Board. The Fund is a national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment. Bening joined the Board in 2010 and was appointed Vice Chair in 2016. She now steps into her new role as Chair of the Board, succeeding Brian Stokes Mitchell, who held the position of Chair since 2004.

Brian Stokes Mitchell will continue to serve the Fund as a Trustee and Chair of the newly-formed Leadership Council, a group of performing arts and entertainment community leaders comprised of former Trustees, Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor laureates and volunteer representatives who help to advance the organization's work in communities across the country.

Under his leadership as Chair, Mitchell has led the Fund through several significant moments for the entertainment community. In 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID pandemic, the organization helped more than 60,000 individuals through a wide range of programs and services, including financial assistance, and focusing on the unique needs of performing arts and entertainment professionals at every stage of life. Since March of 2020, the Fund has distributed more than $30 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 20,000 individuals.

"Where do I begin in reflecting upon my time as Chair at the Fund? It’s been an honor to serve my peers as we navigate a life in the arts doing what we love—even when doing what we love comes with challenges and uncertainty," he said. "Thanks to all of the amazing people at the Fund, I know that our community will continue to have a safety net of support whenever they need it. And as my friend—and former high school classmate!—Annette assumes the role of Chair, I know the Board and the Fund are in excellent hands."

Below, watch as Mitchell reflects on his time spent as Chairman and speaks to what comes next!






