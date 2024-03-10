Video: Ariana Grande & Bowen Yang Sing WICKED, SOUND OF MUSIC, & More in MOULIN ROUGE Parody on SNL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ariana Grande returned to Saturday Night Live for her third appearance as musical guest last night and starred in a Moulin Rouge parody sketch opposite Bowen Yang.

With Bowen Yang as Christian, and Grande as Satine, the parody of the film expanded Elephant Love Medley, featuring songs by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, 'Do Re Mi' from The Sound of Music, and the classic Wicked 'Defying Gravity' riff.

The sketch also featured host and Dune star Josh Brolin as Harold Zidler.

Ariana Grande's album, “Eternal Sunshine,” was released on Friday, March 8th.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.