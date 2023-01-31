Video: Andrew Lippa and Rachel Tucker Get Ready to Celebrate 30 Years of JOHN & JEN

Direct from a London season, Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay are set to reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of John & Jen by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance, which celebrates the musical's 30th anniversary, will take place

February 9, 2023 at New York's famed 54 Below. Accompanied by Andrew Lippa as Musical Director, the updated adaptation of this beloved cult musical will be heard in the US for the first time, following a stream of the specially filmed London production (Stage2View) on BroadwayHD.

"Everything I have ever worked on as a composer, or lyricist, or book writer... I stay in the moment of the thing," explained Lippa. "What I hope in the back of my mind is that people will connect to it in some way and that they'll want to revisit it. I don't write shows thinking that 30 years later there will still be beautiful productions with unbelievably gifted people."

"For me, the score sings and it touches you," added Tucker. "It makes me feel things! I'm a mother. I've had very close relationship with my sister. There is a lot that everybody will connect with."

1985: John & Jen, brother and sister, born seven years apart, grow up together, totally inseparable. Jen makes a "forever pact" with her little brother to always protect him against anything and anyone, including their own dad. 2005: Jen, alone with her baby boy whom she has named John, creates a living memorial to the brother she feels she failed to protect. The beautiful and haunting score captures the zeitgeist of contemporary America, as it takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Below, watch as Tucker joins Lippa at the piano to perform "Just Like You" and chat about bringing this new version of the beloved show to the New York for the first time.