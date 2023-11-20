Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Performs Funky Rendition of 'Popular' From WICKED

The "Yacht Rock" version was performed by the band Third Reprise, featuring Feldman performing main vocals.

POPULAR

Andrew Barth Feldman recently performed a funky remix of the song "Popular" from Wicked! The "Yacht Rock" version was performed by the band Third Reprise, featuring Feldman performing main vocals.

Check out the video below!

MUSICIANS:
Lead Vocal: Andrew Barth Feldman
Arrangement, Music Direction, Keys: Daniel Rudin
Guitar: Franklin Rankin
Drums: Skyler Fortgang
Percussion: Mariana Ramirez
Bass: Jon Toscano

The video was shot by Abie Sidell and edited by Hannah Tobias and Daniel Rudin with audio by recording engineer Hannah Tobias and mixed by Hannah Tobias.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network. He is currently starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the film No Hard Feelings. He also recently performed in Rent at the Kennedy Center.



