Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

The production will run in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 before moving to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, IL from October 11-29, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong will premiere in New Orleans and Chicago this fall, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) starring as Armstrong.

Watch cast members perform St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award® winner and American icon Louis Armstrong, as told by the women in his life. Armstrong's innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.

Mirroring Armstrong's own musical path from New Orleans to Chicago, A Wonderful World will premiere first at the Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal Street) in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 before moving to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, IL (151 W Randolph St) where it will play from October 11-29, 2023.

Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's The King and I, Taboo), and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, A Wonderful World has an original book by author Aurin Squire ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Wife and husband team, Annastasia Victory (Caroline, or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical, Motown), provide original music, arrangements, orchestrations and music direction. Renshaw directs the production, with choreography by Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy). Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director and Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer.

A Wonderful World is produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae).

Iglehart won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme. His television and film credits include the Netflix series "Maniac," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Disney's Disenchanted. Iglehart has lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon and Apple TV. Iglehart has written stories for Marvel Comic Books and lent his voice to many animated characters for Disney, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and Apple TV.

Casting is by Duncan Stewart CSA, Stewart/Whitley, Consulting Producer is Irene Gandy with General Management by Martian Entertainment. Additional casting and design team will be announced soon.

Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) produced the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021 at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.

For tickets and more information for both New Orleans and Chicago engagements, please visit www.louisarmstrongmusical.com.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in!

2
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Photo
Video: Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch

Deborah Cox has unveiled a first look at her costume for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz. Cox surprised Tamron Hall on her talk show by singing for her 53rd birthday episode. The segment concluded with the debut of the Glinda the Good Witch costume sketch. Watch the video of the segment and check out a photo of the costume now!

3
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.

4
A World Premiere, Laura Benanti & More Coming to Audible Theater Photo
A World Premiere, Laura Benanti & More Coming to Audible Theater

Audible Inc. celebrates the fifth anniversary of Audible Theater with new shows: The Energy Curfew Music Hour, Nobody Cares starring Laura Benanti, and the world premiere of Dead Outlaw. Read more about these upcoming productions and the expansion of Audible Theater's programming.

More Hot Stories For You

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-BroadwayDaphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway BreakfastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the StageVideo: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You