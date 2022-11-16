Vanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEEKER
Annual Sheen Center benefit brings together exciting names in theater, dance, music, and comedy.
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason, on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., in its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleecker Street.
The Christmas variety show, hosted by actor and award-winning musician Frank Shiner, will feature performances by Vanessa Williams; Darlene Love; "America's Irish Tenor," Ronan Tynan; Actor and Dancer, Rick Faugno; Comedian, Jen Fulwiler; Rock Violinist, Daisy Jopling; Actor, Julie Benko; and the Brooklyn-based, high energy, horn-driven band, the Huntertones Horns.
Composer, Producer and Keyboardist, Henry Hey, is the event's music director. Hey, who recently performed with Bruce Springsteen during his "Take Over" performance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will also play piano and lead Christmas on Bleecker's all-star band.
The C3U Young Adult Choir from Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center will also perform and Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York will offer a special welcome.
More information and tickets are available at www.sheencenter.org
"This year's Christmas on Bleecker variety show promises to be one of the best yet," said William Biddle, the Sheen Center's Executive Director. "The show has sold out two years running, and I expect this year will be no exception. A Christmas tradition like no other, Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason offers a broad mix of entertainment designed to uplift, engage, and inspire all audiences."
Proceeds from Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason help support the Sheen Center's mission and fund Sheen Center programming which includes all genres of music, dance, visual art, film, and family theater.
For information about VIP packages or sponsorship opportunities, contact MaryLou Pagano via email at mlpagano@sheencenter.org or by phone at 212-219-3132 x1378.
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (www.sheencenter.org), is a venue of the Archdiocese of New York's where art and spirituality meet. Located at 18 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, The Sheen Center offers a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art, family programming, and talk events.
More Hot Stories For You
November 16, 2022
Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS
November 16, 2022
Earlier this month, Almost Famous offically opened on Broadway and the legacy of the Legacy Robe continued with the latest recipient, Erica Mansfield.
Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration
November 16, 2022
See photos of 1776 cast member Brooke Simpson at a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month.
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
November 16, 2022
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.
77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony Set for June 2023
November 16, 2022
The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday evening, June 5, 2023 beginning at 7:00PM. The Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances.