Vanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEEKER

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason, on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., in its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleecker Street.

The Christmas variety show, hosted by actor and award-winning musician Frank Shiner, will feature performances by Vanessa Williams; Darlene Love; "America's Irish Tenor," Ronan Tynan; Actor and Dancer, Rick Faugno; Comedian, Jen Fulwiler; Rock Violinist, Daisy Jopling; Actor, Julie Benko; and the Brooklyn-based, high energy, horn-driven band, the Huntertones Horns.

Composer, Producer and Keyboardist, Henry Hey, is the event's music director. Hey, who recently performed with Bruce Springsteen during his "Take Over" performance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will also play piano and lead Christmas on Bleecker's all-star band.

The C3U Young Adult Choir from Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center will also perform and Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York will offer a special welcome.

More information and tickets are available at www.sheencenter.org

"This year's Christmas on Bleecker variety show promises to be one of the best yet," said William Biddle, the Sheen Center's Executive Director. "The show has sold out two years running, and I expect this year will be no exception. A Christmas tradition like no other, Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason offers a broad mix of entertainment designed to uplift, engage, and inspire all audiences."

Proceeds from Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason help support the Sheen Center's mission and fund Sheen Center programming which includes all genres of music, dance, visual art, film, and family theater.

For information about VIP packages or sponsorship opportunities, contact MaryLou Pagano via email at mlpagano@sheencenter.org or by phone at 212-219-3132 x1378.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (www.sheencenter.org), is a venue of the Archdiocese of New York's where art and spirituality meet. Located at 18 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, The Sheen Center offers a vibrant mix of theater, film, music, art, family programming, and talk events.