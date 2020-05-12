Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Wayne Brady Pens Original Song for COVID-19 PSA

May. 12, 2020  

Broadway and television star Wayne Brady has teamed up with Funny or Die for a musical coronavirus PSA about proper social distancing and personal protective gear!

Check out his new song here:

Wayne Brady was most recently appeared on Broadway as a guest performer in Freestyle Love Supreme. H took over the role of 'Lola' in Kinky Boots following original cast member, Tony® Award winner, Billy Porter and portrayed Billy Flynn in Broadway production of Chicago.

He starred as the infamous 'Aaron Burr' in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winning production of Hamilton in Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show "Let's Make a Deal," which has earned him six Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series "Colony."



