VIDEO: Wayne Brady Pens Original Song for COVID-19 PSA
Broadway and television star Wayne Brady has teamed up with Funny or Die for a musical coronavirus PSA about proper social distancing and personal protective gear!
Check out his new song here:
My buddies at @funnyordie and @walmart reached out to me to write a fun ditty about social distancing and wearing your gloves and masks. Here tis! Thanks to @jasonmichaelfordham and @mandietaketa for the assists as per usual! Stay safe y'all!
A post shared by Wayne Brady (@mrbradybaby) on May 11, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT
Wayne Brady was most recently appeared on Broadway as a guest performer in Freestyle Love Supreme. H took over the role of 'Lola' in Kinky Boots following original cast member, Tony® Award winner, Billy Porter and portrayed Billy Flynn in Broadway production of Chicago.
He starred as the infamous 'Aaron Burr' in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winning production of Hamilton in Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show "Let's Make a Deal," which has earned him six Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series "Colony."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featu... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)