VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Sharrod Williams' New Web-Series, NEIGHBORSâ€“ Premieres November 8!

Neighbors celebrates love, friendship, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ experience.

Created by, written by, and starring Sharrod Williams (Cats, Tuck Everlasting, Hamilton - Chicago), NEIGHBORS is a seven-episode web-series that celebrates love, friendship, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ experience. Premiering November 8, the series tells the story of unemployed actors and best friends Sharrod and Joey (Joey Rosario, Guys and Dolls - Asolo Rep.), as they navigate pandemic life, new interracial relationships, and a secret that threatens their friendship for good.

The cast includes Williams and Rosario, with Christopher Rice (Hamilton - Tour, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman), Matthew Petrucelli (Shakespeare's Globe, Edinburgh Fringe), Gizel Jimenez (Wicked, Avenue Q), Brandon Nase (Cats - Tour, The Black Clown), Elisabeth Willis (The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Shaunice Alexander (Bandstand - Tour), Amanda Serrano (In The Heights - Park Playhouse), and Juan Caballer (West Side Story - Chicago Lyric).

Executive Producer, Williams says, "In this time of uncertainty for artists and movement for societal change, I was inspired to create a new piece. As a young, black artist, I wanted to take up space where I often feel there isn't much for me. I wanted to create an opportunity for myself and my fellow artist friends create, collaborate, and grow. Everyone involved can attest that the phrase of the day will always be, "progress - not perfection." It was important to me to have a person of color heavily involved or leading every department. Creating our own opportunity, in a time where there is none for performing artists, is how we can find joy and elevate together.

A special goal of our fundraising efforts is to raise enough money to donate $2000 of our overall budget to the non-profit Broadway for Racial Justice. As a member of the Board of Directors and the Broadway community, it is vital to aid BFRJ's efforts to fight for racial justice and equity in the theatrical community at-large."

The seven-episode first season is produced by Williams with John Canning, Russell McCook, Benjamin Nissen, and Peter Pileski, and will premiere exclusively on November 8 at 7PM (ET) on http://www.neighbors-series.com/. Giuseppe Bausilio (Hamilton, Newsies) will serve as Director of Photography and Daniel Gaymon (Hamilton - Tour, Cats, The Lion King) as Resident Director. DeShawn Bowen (Mean Girls - Tour) and Elisabeth Willis (The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey) direct, with Alyssa LeClair (Workin' Moms, Fat Camp - LAFF Premiere) as Associate Screenwriter.

The series specifically features music from independent, up-and-coming artists of color - many of which who are friends of the creator, with hopes to continue to amplify their work and unique sounds. Ebrin Stanley (Hamilton - Chicago) will be composing original underscoring for the show to provide a one-of-a-kind sound.

Check out the just-released trailer, and follow NEIGHBORS on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to keep up with the show and for behind-the-scenes exclusives. More information is available on www.Neighbors-Series.com. If you would like to donate to NEIGHBORS, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/neighbors-a-new-web-series.

For more information about Broadway For Racial Justice, visit www.bfrj.org

MORE ABOUT Sharrod Williams

Proud graduate of Montclair State University. Broadway: Tuck Everlasting, CATS, Hamilton: An American Musical (Chicago). Off-Broadway: Grand Hotel (Encores!). Tours: A Chorus Line, Bring It On: The Musical. Regional: TUTS, MUNY, Asolo Rep. TV: Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, GMA, The Today Show. Film: Happy, Yummy, Chicken. Sharrod has led master classes and choreographed for esteemed arts organizations as the Joffrey Ballet School, The Institute of American Musical Theatre, Broadway Connection, Stage Door Workshops and more. For more visit www.SharrodWilliams.com. @SharrodSharrod7

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You