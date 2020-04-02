VIDEO: Watch the Latest Episode Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the eighth episode featuring special guests: Audrey Bennett (Broadway- Amelie, Frozen, Tour- The Sound of Music) and Jaiden Klein (National Broadway Tours of Frozen and How the Grinch Stole Christmas the Musical.

You can watch the video below:

Joshua Turchin is on a mission to continue to create and entertain while providing opportunities for other performers to collaborate and entertain during this uncertain time. Turchin says, "I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."

Special guest Audrey Bennett chose to a sing a song that was "inspired by what's going on now. It brought me so much joy, and I had the most fun that I've had in a long time putting together the props and choreography. I loved still being able to feel like I was connecting and sharing the arts with people."

Jaiden Klein was also excited to perform and help others. She said, "I have so many friends in this industry, many with out work right now and I love and support this business so much so I'm happy to help in any way I can."

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





