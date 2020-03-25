VIDEO: Watch Now! Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes on R&H GOES LIVE!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the launch of their new YouTube live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

Like R&H Goes Pop, this series will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella; South Pacific) and each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the performer. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks!

The debut video in the series is currently being streamed live! It features Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) performing an acoustic version of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Jeremy's track originally launched the R&H Goes Pop! series in January 2019.

Watch live now!





