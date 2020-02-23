VIDEO: Watch How the Olivier Award Statue Gets Made!

Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

Have you ever wondered how the Olivier Award statue is made? Now you can find out in this all new video from Official London Theatre!

They headed to the Foundry, to meet with owner Chris Nash, to see how the Olivier Award is made.

Check out the video below!

Jason Manford has been announced as the host of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard. This is the third time the comedian, actor and singer will host the prestigious ceremony, celebrating the best of London's world-leading theatre, which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 5 April.

Olivier Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday 3 March, and public tickets for the ceremony are now on sale through priceless.com.

Further details of plans for this year's Olivier Awards will be revealed soon.





