VIDEO: Watch Casts of FROZEN Come Together for 'Let It Go (Around the World Version)'

Disney has released the music video for "Let It Go (Around the World Version", featuring actresses playing Anna and Elsa in several international productions of Frozen.

The music video features Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler from the North American Tour, Jemma Rix and Courtney Monsma from Australia, Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon from the West End, Sabrina Weckerlin and Celena Pieper from Hamburg, and Mizue Okamoto and Tomoko Machishima from Tokyo.

The musical video also features new rehearsal footage from productions as they prepare to resume performances around the world. Watch the music video below!

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.