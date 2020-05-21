VIDEO: Watch Bryan Cranston and Sally Field in LOVE LETTERS- Live Tonight!

Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, continues tonight with A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field, directed by Jerry Zaks. The one-night-only event will be livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST and 11PM EST/8PM PST right here.

LOVE LETTERS is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. They were both seven years old. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other.

Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards, LOVE LETTERS is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Since March 18th, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $8.2 million in emergency financial assistance to 6,939 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, and to pay for food or utilities.

As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit http://www.actorsfund.org/Donate.

