VIDEO: Watch BROADWAY BARES: TWERK FROM HOME- Live at 9pm!

After more than a year of being homebound and Zoomed out, the cast of Broadway Bares will turn on their cameras and turn up the heat when Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home premieres tonight, June 20 at 9pm ET.

From the front porch to the kitchen, the bedroom to the backyard, Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home will have the whole house swooning from all-new, highly produced virtual performances. The free and frisky stream, which for the second year replaces the in-person event because of the pandemic, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

During the stream, NYC's hottest dancers will perform intimate numbers created across the city under strict COVID safety protocols. In the show, the vaxxed and waxed performers grant access to life behind closed doors, where it's rarely business on the top but always a party on the bottom.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. The show will include choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White. More than 170 dancers signed on to perform in the virtual stream.

Tune in at 9pm ET to watch live!

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares.

Last year, tens of thousands of fans around the world "Zoomed In" to watch the first-ever digital edition of Broadway Bares, which raised $596,504 for Broadway Cares. The show included original numbers, unforgettable moments from past in-person editions, insider stories and special guest stars from the event's 29 spectacular years.