VIDEO: WAITRESS Actor Brad Standley Collaborates With Broadway Buddies On New Music Video For 'Antarctica'

Brad Standley, In Transit veteran and current diner patron on the National Tour of Waitress, is releasing his new single Antarctica, accompanied by a stop motion music video on Sunday, May 26th.

Both the single and the music video were put together with the help of Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand, Once, Company), Maximilian Sangerman (Smokey Joe's Café), Lilli Wosk (Waitress), Tiffany O'Connor (Legally Blonde), Jenna Gillespie (Baz), and Jeff Roberts (Kinky Boots).

Antarctica was originally a daydream about a safe space, outside of societal pressures, to explore a delicate relationship. Standley realized while on the road that it's also about finding simplicity amongst chaos. So he enlisted his fellow ensemble members, who certainly understand chaos, to bring this simple story to life.

Standley will be releasing a series of singles and music videos throughout the coming year.





