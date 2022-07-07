VIDEO: Tommy Bracco Spills the Tea on 'Big Brother', Broadway and More!

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the multi -talented and ambitious actor and reality TV star Tommy Bracco, who was most recently in Season 21 of the hit CBS show 'BIG BROTHER'! Tommy shares the audition process for his Broadway debut in NEWSIES compared to his follow-up, PRETTY WOMAN and some of his favorite survival jobs!

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Big Brother Versus Broadway', the Staten Island native shares the importance of highlighting what makes you stand out in the audition room and why he decided to pursue his bachelor's degree during the pandemic!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they talk about the recent The Chicks concert in Long Island plus upcoming special guests at the Bridgeport Film Fest coming later this month!! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.