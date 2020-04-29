VIDEO: The Musicology of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL Featuring Andy Einhorn

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Musicology Video for "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel has been released! April marks the 75th anniversary of the original production of Carousel as well as the 2nd anniversary of the 2018 revival production.

Check out the video below to see what makes this song so special!

The video features Broadway Conductor/Music Director, Andy Einhorn, who served as conductor, music supervisor, music director, and vocal arranger on the 2018 revival of Carousel.





