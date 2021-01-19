VIDEO: The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Performs 'God Bless America' in Yiddish in Honor of Inauguration Day

On the eve of the highly-anticipated Presidential Inauguration of President-Elect Joseph R. Biden and Madam Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the cast of the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway hit, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, released a rendition of "God Bless America" in Yiddish, featuring Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey and Steven Skybell.

Click here to see the full video.

Along with Grey and Skybell, "God Bless America" features Jennifer Babiak, Samantha Hahn, Ben Liebert, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Drew Seigla, Rachel Zatcoff, Joanne Borts, Josh Dunn, Michael Einav, Lisa Fishman, Kirk Geritano, John Giesige, Lydia Gladstone, Abby Goldfarb, Mary Illes, Josh Kohane, Maya Jacobson, Moshe Lobel, Evan Mayer, Jonathan Quigley, Nick Raynor, Bruce Sabath, Kayleen Seidl, Adam B. Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Stevko, Ron Tal, Bobby Underwood, and Mikhl Yashinsky, from both Museum of Jewish Heritage production along with the Off-Broadway, Stage 42 production).

The video of "God Bless America" in Yiddish was co-produced by Fiddler cast members: Lisa Fishman and Ben Liebert. The video was mixed and edited by Liebert. An original musical arrangement and piano accompaniment were provided by Fiddler orchestra first chair clarinetist, D. Zisl Slepovitch, and the video features Lauren Jeanne Thomas on violin, who played the titular role of "The Fiddler," along with Slepovitch on piano. Motl Didner, Associate Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, served as dialect coach.

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (aka: Fidler afn Dakh) was originally produced by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. This production transferred to Off-Broadway's Stage 42 Theater with Hal Luftig and Jana Robbins as lead producers.

The production was directed by Joel Grey - with assistant direction by NYTF's Associate Artistic Director, Motl Didner, and musical direction and conducting by NYTF's Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek. Dominick Balletta serves as Executive Director of the NYTF.